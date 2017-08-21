The warring factions of AIADMK - one led by current Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami and the other by late CM Jayalaithaa's loyalist O Panneerselvam - announced party merger sidelining V K Sasikala. Panneerselvam has been appointed the deputy chief minister as well as the convenor of the party while Palaniswami became the co-convenor. An 11-member coordination committee will lead the party.

The political situation in Tamil Nadu went off track after Jayalalithaa's death in December last year. O Panneerselvam who was the interim chief minister, when Amma was in the hospital, was removed by Sasikala. Not only did she suspend Panneerselvam, but she made Edappadi Palaniswami the chief minister and even brought in her nephew TTV Dinakaran into the party who was suspended by Amma back in 2011.

10 thing to know about the merger: