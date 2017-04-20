The talks of merger between the two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) enter their third day on Thursday, April 20. And it is all so that the united entity gets back the Two Leaves election symbol with which it has scored several victories before.

Day One saw the O Panneerselvam faction — formally christened the AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma — demanding that the faction ruling Tamil Nadu — the AIADMK Amma led by VK Sasikala, alias Sasikala Natarajan — evict her and her nephew TTV Dinakaran. It was only after a late-night meeting that AIADMK Amma leaders acquiesced.

Day Two saw Dinakaran, who had just two days ago been booked for trying to bribe an Election Commission (EC) official to get the Two Leaves symbol for the AIADMK Amma, initially standing his ground, but finally yielding to the party's wishes.

Panneerselvam subsequently said Sasikala and Dinakaran's ouster was the "first victory," leading to speculation that he would continue to go after Sasikala, who has been accused of poisoning party matriarch J Jayalalithaa before she died in December last year.

That the merger between the two factions of the AIADMK will happen is a foregone conclusion for many. But what seems to have held up the formal announcement is a decision of what role OPS will play in the recombined political outfit.

Here are the LIVE updates on the merger talks from Day 3:

8:15 am IST: One reason talks are still going on could be who will be chief minister after the merger. Panneerselvam could be trying to wrangle the post for himself.

8 am IST: Dinakaran was on Wednesday night served summons by the Delhi Police to appear before it in connection with the EC bribery case.

7:30 am IST: Sasikala and Dinakaran — who had been elected AIADMK Amma general secretary and deputy general secretary — may seem down and out of the political scene now, but they can make a strong comeback. Perhaps an indication of this came late on Wednesday night, when some Dinakaran supporters tried to immolate themselves in front of his residence.

Public support is the best show of strength, and Dinakaran could try to drum up support there. As for Sasikala, she may be in jail now but she is also Chinnamma, whom many an AIADMK office-bearer had begged to take over the reins of the party. Her comeback cannot be ruled out either.