In a late night development following a day full of back-and-forth conditions and counter-conditions being set by the two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday, April 18, most leaders from the ruling AIADMK Amma faction distanced themselves from VK Sasikala.

During the day, it had appeared that there was an impasse in the talks to merge the two sides — a move that would give back the united political outfit the Two Leaves poll symbol of the AIADMK on which MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa won elections. However, talks progressed late at night and the development came after a demand to that effect from the AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction, which is led by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The AIADMK Amma faction leaders — barring a few — also distanced themselves from TTV Dinakaran, who had been left in charge of the party by Sasikala before she was sent to the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case. Dinakaran, who was to contest the RK Nagar by-elections, is currently under the investigation of the Delhi Police over allegations that he tried to bribe an Election Commission (EC) official to get the Two Leaves election symbol of the AIADMK.

8:30 am IST: The Delhi Police have reportedly issued a lookout notice against dinakaran, who is accused of trying to use a Rs 50-crore bribe to make the EC give the AIADMK Amma the Two Leaves election symbol. They believe Dinakaran may look to go underground or escape.

8 am IST: The TN unit of the BJP weighs in on the issue.

7:45 am IST: Dinakaran seems to be in no mood to relinquish his post. He has called a meeting of party MLAs and leaders at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah in Chennai later in the day. The meeting is expected to take place at 3 pm.

This is now a choice for the AIADMK leaders between Sasikala's group and the party's original election symbol, Two Leaves.

7:30 am IST: Late on the night of Tuesday, top AIADMK Amma leaders said Sasikala and Dinakaran would be kept away from "active politics". This is halfway towards the demand by OPS that they be expelled before the two AIADMK factions merge.