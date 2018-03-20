M Natarajan, husband of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala died Tuesday, March 20, at a Chennai hospital. He was 74.

Natarajan was admitted to the hospital Saturday, March 17, with a severe chest infection and was put on ventilator support. However, he breathed his last early in the morning after multiple organ failure.

"It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the sad demise of Natarajan Maruthappa at 1.35 am today. Every possible attempt was made to sustain his revival. However, despite our best efforts he was unable to recover," a release by Shanmuga Priyan, the chief operating officer of Gleneagles Global Health City.

He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2017.

Natarajan's body has been kept at his Besant Nagar residence, and people have been visiting to pay their tributes. The body is likely to be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district for the last rites, reported the Press Trust of India.

#UPDATE: Body of VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan Maruthappa taken from Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital to their residence in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/HpryTFg28D — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

The exact time of the last rites is not known. Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole. She is lodged at the Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison after she was handed a four-year jail term in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case.

DMK Working president MK Stalin paid last respects to VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan Maruthappa at their residence in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/BitZVCzNQY — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

Early life and his rise to power