VK Sasikala aka Sasikala Natarajan and her nephew TTV Dinakaran have been expelled from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), announced Tamil Nadu minister RB Udayakumar while reading out the party's resolutions taken at a general council meeting on Tuesday, September 12.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that J Jayalalithaa would be named permanent general secretary of the party.

However, the decisions are subject to approval from the Madras High Court, which gave a nod to the meeting yesterday after dismissing a plea from Sasikala loyalists to put it on hold. At least 18 lawmakers loyal to Sasikala skipped the meeting.

Read are the highlights of the meeting here: