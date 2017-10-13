A golden cage sculpture sits on display at the southeast entrance of Central Park in New York. Titled Gilded Cage, it is created by the Chinese artist and human rights activist Ai Weiwei. The work is part of Ais city-wide exhibit Good Fences Make Good Neighbors to bring attention to the global migrant crisis.
Ai Weiwei takes on immigration with 300 fences in New York
- October 13, 2017 09:02 IST
