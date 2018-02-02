As part of the Android Go programme, search engine giant Google has launched the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Google Assistant for budget phones.

Google Assistant Go edition is now available for download on Play Store. It is optimised for budget phones with bare minimum hardware of 1GB RAM (or less).

But, it can do most tasks that Google Assistant performs on mid-range and flagship phones such as using voice-commands to call a person, text, ask weather forecasts and more.

Salient features of Google Assistant Go:

Make quick phone calls on the go('Hey Google, call Rohit

Send text messages (" Hey Google, Text Sara I am running late")

Play music ("Hey Google, Play some jazz on YouTube")

Navigate places ("Hey Google, Get me directions to the nearest coffee shop")

Preview your upcoming events ("Hey Google, Tell me about my day")

Weather information ("Hey Google, Do I need an umbrella today?")

Answers ("Hey Google, How tall is Mount Everest?")

However, due to hardware limitation, Google Assistant will not perform certain tasks such as setting reminders, controls for smart home devices, Actions on Google, and Device Actions.

How to trigger Google Assistant?

Users just need to tap into Google Assistant app on the phone or else long press the home button and start talking to the application.

Thanks to machine algorithm ingrained in the Google Assistant, the application will intuitively learn user behaviour (if given permission) over time and offer more personalised service such as recommend (based on search history) nearest hotel with menu and reservation details.

