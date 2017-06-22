Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have of late been very fond of each other. The two stars have been expressing their affection and admiration for each other quite openly.

Although Salman and Katrina were not on talking terms after their breakup, the duo is now making headlines again for their off-screen camaraderie. So much so that the two stars reportedly keep their producers waiting just to spend some time with each other.

It has been reported that Katrina recently rushed to meet her ex-boyfriend, and the two remained locked inside Salman's vanity van for around an hour. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress was shooting for an ad at a studio in Mumbai, where Salman too was attending a promotional event of Tubelight.

As soon as Katrina came to know about Salman's presence there, she took a break from the shoot and rushed to meet the superstar. The two had a long chat for around an hour inside Salman's vanity van until the PR people started knocking on its door, according to SpotboyE.

The report further said that this was not the first time that Katrina made her team wait for Salman. Earlier, while promoting Jagga Jasoos, the diva had again came across Salman, and had started talking with her, keeping another ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor waiting for her, the report added.

It is also apparent that Katrina has been being much friendly with Salman post her breakup with Ranbir. She never shies away from praising her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star, as recently also she had said that Salman has always been supportive of her.

Salman and Katrina's bonding is quite apparent these days, but it is not certain if it is for real or just for the promotions of their movie Tiger Zinda Hai.