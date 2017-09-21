Samsung, Apple, LG and others had their turn under the spotlight. Now, Sony is gunning for the attention, and it might be doing a pretty decent job at it.

The Japanese tech giant is hosting a flagship launch event in India on September 25, where it will unveil the all-new Xperia XZ1. But first, Sony wants you to get an eyeful with its mid-range smartphone, Xperia XA1 Plus, which was just launched in India on Wednesday.

Sony refrains from the budget smartphone category, but its mid-range smartphones have been inclined more towards the premium borderline. The Xperia XA1 Plus has a touch of that top-of-the-line look, feel and camera, of course.

Sony Xperia XA1 is priced at Rs. 24,990 and it will be available from Friday, September 22, in all Sony Center and electronic stores across India. Buyers can choose from three available colours -- black, blue and gold.

To justify that price tag, Sony brings onboard a good camera, long-lasting battery packed in a classic design. The Xperia XA1 Plus features a 5.5-inch Full HD display for clear video and ClearAudio+ Sony audio technology and Smart Amplifier for enhanced audio experience.

Unlike many smartphones, Sony has a unique place for a fingerprint scanner -- seamlessly integrated within the power button on the right side panel. We've tested it in earlier Xperia models, and it works surprisingly great despite the little room. The Xperia XA1 Plus isn't going to be any different.

But the main USP of the Xperia XA1 Plus is its admirable camera, which is composed of a 23MP 1/2.3" Exmor RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture lens, hybrid AF and LED flash at the back, and an 8MP 23mm wide-angle lens at the front for group selfies.

Under the hood, the dual SIM handset packs a reliable 3430mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology to expand battery life of the phone. The Xperia XA1 Plus is powered by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM, Android Nougat, and 32GB expandable storage.

For those who cannot afford the high-end smartphones in the market, from Sony or otherwise, the Xperia XA1 Plus serves as a good alternative.