Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan is busy prepping for her debut Bollywood movie Kedarnath but there is a fake Twitter handle in her name posting a few controversial tweets.

The Twitter handle @SaraKhanWorld claims to be an official one of Sara but her mother Amrita Singh has confirmed to Boom that the budding actress does not have any Twitter account.

Created on June 14, 2017, the fake handle introduces itself as "An official page of actress Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh". It already has over 7,000 followers and is very active.

While such fake social media accounts by the name of celebrities are very common, it is the kind of tweets by this particular handle that grabbed the attention. Most of the tweets are highly political in nature and anti-Muslim.

A close look at the tweets suggests that the fake handle is being operated by someone who is hardly interested in the glamour world but is more involved in politics, with a much critical opinion on religions. The pinned tweet in the handle reads, "If a Muslim boy killed, weeks of strikes and debate; but if Hindu boy killed, absolute silence by the government!" Check some of the tweets made from the fake handle.

Meanwhile, Sara is all set to share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in her debut movie Kedarnath. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie is slated to be released in June 2018. There has been a lot of buzz around Sara's debut as the star kid already has a good number of fan following.