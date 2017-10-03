Xiaomi is making sure it stays in the news with frequent product launches globally, and at times, when there are no new launches, rumours about them keep fans busy. Rumours are rife about Xiaomi Redmi Note 5's imminent arrival, but it appears the company has more than just one affordable premium smartphone in the pipeline.

Following up on the recent launch of its affordable Redmi Note 5A in China, the smartphone maker is expected to launch a new variant of the same handset in the United States soon. A smartphone with model number MDG6S was cleared by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which is mandatory before releasing a new smartphone in the country.

The new smartphone, which appears to be Redmi Note 5A Prime, is seen clearly in the FCC listing. It shows that Redmi Note 5A Prime has the same metal unibody with curved edges, a fingerprint scanner at the back and a single camera module with an LED flash.

At the bottom of the device, two speaker grilles are seen, only one of which will be active, and a microUSB slot at the centre. A 3.5mm headphone jack sits at the top of the device, while the power and volume controls are placed on the right side.

Redmi Note 5A Prime was the high-end variant of Redmi Note 5A, which makes it a compelling device in terms of specifications. The handset sports a 5.5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Things get interesting with the camera, as the handset comes with a 16MP selfie snapper with soft LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and real-time beauty filters, and a 13MP rear-facing camera. Under the hood, it packs a 3,080 battery, MIUI 9 and has dual SIM card support along with a microSD card slot.

The appearance of Redmi Note 5A Prime on FCC doesn't reveal the exact release date of the handset, but it ascertains its imminent launch. The company recently revealed that it sold over 10 million smartphones in the month of September alone, and it'll be interesting to see how well the new phone performs in the challenging US market.