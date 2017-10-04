It's safe to say that Xiaomi made the bezel-less design commercially popular with the release of its first concept phone – Mi MIX – last year. But the Indian market, which contributes significantly towards Xiaomi's success, did not receive the handset. So, the Chinese tech giant is making up for the loss by introducing Mi MIX's successor Mi MIX 2 in India.

Xiaomi originally launched the Mi MIX 2 at an event just before the Apple's iPhone launch event last month. But the company managed to leave a lasting impression with its Mi MIX 2, which is basically a bezel-less smartphone just like the iPhone X.

Even though consumers in India were sceptical about the Mi MIX 2's launch in India, following the tradition of its predecessor, the company's MD Manu Kumar Jain had confirmed that the new bezel-less smartphone would arrive in India soon. But there was the big question of when.

After all that wait, we finally have a date. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is coming to India on October 10, as confirmed by Jain in a tweet on Wednesday. Jain also took a sly dig at Apple by slipping in the hashtag #TheOriginalX in the announcement tweet, and we don't need to explain what that means.

The wait is over.. #MiMIX2 is coming to India! Come Oct 10 and hail the Mi MIX 2 #TheOriginalX ? @XiaomiIndia



RT if you are excited ? pic.twitter.com/ohsLuH9HkV — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 4, 2017

Since we already know the specifications and the features of the Mi MIX 2, it is the price and availability of the phone that will be revealed in New Delhi next week. Just to refresh your memory, here's a quick rundown of the Mi MIX 2's specifications.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD bezel-free display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 403ppi and DCI-P3 colour gamut. Powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, the handset comes with 6GB RAM and has three storage options – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Xiaomi also offers a Special Edition of the Mi MIX 2, which comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and has an all-ceramic body. It remains unclear if Xiaomi will bring this prolific model to India.

Other features include a 12MP rear-facing camera with OIS, 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, and a 5MP front snapper. The handset comes with facial recognition technology, supports 4G LTE and USB Type-C connectivity.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 starts at ¥3,299 (approx. Rs 32,300) for the 64GB ROM variant, ¥3,599 (about Rs 35,300) for 128GB storage model and ¥3,999 (roughly Rs 39,200) for the 256GB model. The Mi MIX 2 Special Edition is priced higher at ¥4,699 (about Rs 46,000).