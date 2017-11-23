At a time when Chinese tech giant Huawei is highly expected to launch the Honor 7X in India by the end of this year, the company's sub-brand Honor on Wednesday announced a significant price cut for its Honor 8 Lite smartphone. The handset is now available at Rs. 15,999, down from its original price tag of Rs. 17,999.

Although the official price cut brings Honor 8 Lite's price to Rs. 15,999, the black colour variant of the handset is currently available on Flipkart at an even lower cost of Rs. 14,650.

Launched in April, the Honor 8 Lite comes with a glass and metal design while also sporting a 5.2-inch full-HD display. The phone is powered by Kirin 655 octa-core chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage capacity, which is expandable to up to 128GB using a microSD card.

The Honor 8 Lite runs on EMUI 5.0, which is based on Android Nougat. The phone features a 12MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus support. At the front, there is an 8MP front camera with a 77-degree wide angle lens.

The smartphone also packs a 3000mAh battery while its connectivity options include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, USB OTG and a micro USB port for charging and data transfer.

The Honor 8 Lite price cut comes ahead of the highly anticipated India launch of the Honor 7X, the successor to the hugely popular Honor 6X dual-camera smartphone. The handset was launched in China last month.

The Honor 7X, which is rumoured to be sold exclusively on Amazon.in, comes with very thin bezels at the sides, and features a 5.93-inch full HD+ (1080x2160) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Huawei's home-bred HiSiIicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The upcoming handset sports a dual-camera setup with a combination of 16MP and 2MP sensors on the rear and an 8MP shooter on the front. It comes in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage options that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The Honor 7X runs on Huawei's EMUI 5.1 custom skin based on Android Nougat, and is backed by a 3340mAH battery.