Paceman Kane Richardson has said Australia will look to win all the remaining matches, including the upcoming final ODI of the five-match series and the three-match T20I series, on their ongoing tour of India.

The 26-year-old South Australian pacer, who produced a match-winning spell of 3 for 58 during Australia's 21-run victory over the hosts in the fourth ODI on September 28, said the visitors will take inspiration from Indian captain Virat Kohli, who walked the talk about a similar turnaround during India's tour to Australia in 2016.

Remarkable turnaround Down Under

India, under MS Dhoni, had lost the first four of the five-match series Down Under last year after which Kohli came out and said that the then visitors were not "bogged down" and that they will be looking to win the final ODI and the three-match T20I series.

The Men in Blue backed up the Delhi dasher's words with improved performances in the fifth ODI and the T20I rubber, which they took 3-0.

Notably, Kohli led the from the front in the T20Is, smashing 199 runs from three matches. He also hit a crucial half century in India's stunning chase of 198 in the final match of the tour in Sydney.

Cut to September 2017, Australia are on the back foot having already conceded the ODI series 1-3 to the hosts. However, the visitors still have a chance to better India's count if they manage to win the remaining matches on their tour.

"I think they lost the first four one-dayers and Virat spoke about winning the last one-dayer and then the three T20s to make it four-all. If we can keep winning and get ahead of them in terms of win/loss for the tour that would be the goal," Richardson said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Battle for momentum ahead of T20Is

Smith's men earned a consolation win in Bengaluru. It will now be important for visitors to make sure they don't lose the winning momentum in the fifth ODI when the teams meet in Nagpur on Sunday, October 1 before heading into the T20I series, starting October 7 in Ranchi.

Richardson acknowledged the quality of the Indian side and said his side needs to produce its best to emerge victorious in Nagpur.

"It's all about momentum now heading into the T20s. But as we know it's quite tough over here. Unless you play the perfect game it's tough to win," Richardson said.

Meanwhile, Kohli would also know the importance of finishing the series on a high and halting Australia's momentum ahead of the T20I series.