The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has today (September 20) nominated Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award.

The 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was chosen by the Indian cricket board on Wednesday, according to "Press Trust of India" news agency.

Dhoni is currently in Kolkata preparing for the second One Day International against Australia. He hit a half century in the opening ODI in Chennai on Sunday (September 17) as India won the rain-hit contest to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and is the only captain in history to have won all three ICC trophies (World T20 2007, World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013).

He has played 90 Tests, 302 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India. On Sunday, he completed 100 half centuries in international cricket.

Padma Awards, which were instituted in the year 1954, is announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day except for brief interruption(s) during the years 1978 and 1979 and 1993 to 1997.

The award is given in three categories, namely,