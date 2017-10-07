Malayalam actor Krishna Kumar (KK) enjoys his life as the only male member of his family. KK and his wife Sindhu are blessed with four daughters and eldest one, Ahaana followed the footsteps of her father and took up acting.

Apart from Ahaana, her sisters have also proved that they are extremely talented and impressed the netizens with their killer dance moves for the popular album song Shape of You.

Watch: Internet goes crazy over Ahaana and her sisters' killer dance moves

Now, the sisters are back to break the Internet with their version of Jimikki Kammal, the hit track that has become the most popular song of late.

Here's Mohanlal's Jimikki Kammal version

In the video, Ahaana's sisters Diya, Ishani and Hansika are seen performing to the remix version of Shaan Rahmaan's composition and within minutes, it went viral on social media.

Also Watch Ahaana's Kari music video

In less than one hour of hitting the cyber space, the performance of the sisters has been viewed over 18,000 times.

Watch the video of Ahaana's sisters performing Jimikki Kammal here:

On the career front, Ahaana, who made her acting debut in Rajeev Ravi's Njan Steve Lopez in 2014 opposite Farhaan Faasil, recently made her comeback.

The 21-year-old played Sarah, sister of Nivin Pauly's character Kurien in debutant Althaf Salim's family entertainer Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela that has been opened to positive response from the audience.

Ahaana has also been roped in to play a main role in Tovino Thomas' next Luka, directed by Arun Bose.