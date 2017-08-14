A head constable from Agra died after a tyre detached from a running bus hit him on his chest while he was having tea at a stall near the police station.

The incident took place at the Jaithra area in Etah around 10 pm on Saturday. The head constable, Prempal Singh died on his way to the hospital.

Prempal Singh hailed from Nagla Arjun village under the Raya police jurisdiction of Mathura district and was posted at Jaithra police station.

The incident

The freak accident happened in a matter of seconds and had left several onlookers confused and shocked. A resident from the Jaithra area, Sushil Kumar, said the policeman was having tea at the stall.

Suddenly out of nowhere a tyre came off a bus and hit his chest at high speed. The constable fell unconscious, according to the Times of India. The bus Is reportedly registered with Farrukhabad RTO.

Sub- inspector Devendar Bhati told TOI that the head constable was on patrol in the Aliganj-Kaimganj road when he was hit by the tyre. He was rushed to the local government hospital.

The doctors referred him to S N Medical College in Agra. He succumbed on the way to the hospital around 2.30 am.

The bus driver has been arrested and booked under 304A of IPC (causing death by negligence)

Sub-inspector killed in UP

In another incident, a senior sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh was killed and four policemen were injured in a road accident in Mathura, according to IANS.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Ali, who was on patrolling duty when the police jeep collided with a tractor laden with bricks on Sunday. The tractor driver reportedly fled the scene after the bricks crushed the police officer to death.

Ali's body was pulled out by the rescue team and sent for autopsy. The other injured policemen are out of danger.