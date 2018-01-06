Fans of Pawan Kalyan are waiting to get one final glimpse at the content of Agnyaathavaasi before the film hits the screens on January 10. They are eagerly awaiting the trailer to hit the internet, something that is most likely this weekend.

After Attarintiki Daredi and Jalsa, Trivikram Srinivas has collaborated with Pawan Kalyan for the third time in Agnyaathavaasi. The Power Star has romanced Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel in the flick.

As we get ready for the trailer release, here are three important elements one can expect in the clip:

Pawan Kalyan's presence backed by soothing BGM

The teaser of the film became an instant hit mainly because of Pawan Kalyan's electrifying screen presence and the Swagatham Krishna song in the background. The way the action elements were brought to the picture with the soothing song playing in the background left fans wanting more. Given the success of the track, the makers are expected to utilise the same number in the trailer.

Powerful dialogues

A Pawan Kalyan film trailer is not complete without powerful and funny dialogues. Moreover, director Trivikram Srinivas is known for penning interest lines and the viewers have a strong reason to expect as much from the film's promotional video.

Sentiment

Agnyaathavaasi is a family drama laced with commercial ingredients. It is about a prince in exile. The promotional materials have given the impression that the hero has left his family behind for a reason. The trailer is expected to drop more hints about the bond he shares with his blood relatives.

With the makers targeting the family audience, the trailer is sure to have emotional sequences that touch viewers' hearts. For now, watch the teaser from the film:

