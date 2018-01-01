The sixth song of Agnyaathavaasi (Agnyathavasi), Kodakaa Koteswar Rao, crooned by Pawan Kalyan, has become a hit with the audiences with its views count crossing 3 million on YouTube in 12 hours.

Pawan Kalyan had turned a singer with songs like Thati Chettu and Em Pilla from Thammudu in 1999. He went on to croon songs for Kushi (2001), Johnny (2003), Gudumba Shankar (2004), Panjaa (2011) and Attarintiki Daredi (2013). He is now making his comeback to singing after four years.

The makers of Agnyaathavaasi had earlier revealed the title of the song - Kodakaa Koteswar Rao and also released the teaser, which went on to get over 3 million views in just a couple of days. Meanwhile, they also announced that the full song would be released on December 31 as a new year treat for mega fans.

Aditya Music released the song Kodakaa Koteswar Rao on its Youtube channel at 6 pm on Sunday. The music label posted a link and tweeted: "And The Wait is over "Kodakaa Koteswar Rao" Full Song from #Agnyaathavaasi is out now! An @anirudhofficial Musical Sung by #PowerStar @PawanKalyan Lyrics by @bhaskarabhatla #Trivikram @KeerthyOfficial @ItsAnuEmmanuel #KodakaaKoteswarRaoSong"

Pawan Kalyan's rendition, Anirudh's foot-tapping music and Bhaskara Bhatla's trendy lyrics from the song Kodakaa Koteswar Rao has struck a chord with music lovers, who could not stop circulating it on social media. Within hours after its release, Kodakaa Koteswar Rao started trending not just in India, but worldwide with over 44,000 tweets.

Kodakaa Koteswar Rao crossed 1 million views in 80 minutes and started trending in the ninth place on YouTube. Aditya Music tweeted: "And it's #1 million realtime views in just #80 minutes for #KodakaaKoteswarRaoSong An @anirudhofficial Musical Sung by #PowerStar @PawanKalyan."

The song Kodakaa Koteswar Rao went on to set another record by crossing 3 million views on YouTube in less than half a day. So far, the sixth soundtrack from Agnyaathavaasi has received 3,154,532 views, 245,000 likes and 12,497 comments on the YouTube channel of Aditya Music. Its views count is expected to reach in 24 hours.

Agnyaathavaasi starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel is a commercial entertainer written and directed By Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Radha Krishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie is set for grand worldwide release during Sankranti.