Director Trivikram Srinivas, with the promos and teasers of Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi), made the audience, particularly Pawan Kalyan's fans, believe that they are getting tailor-made film for power star with right doses of action and entertainment. But, going by the audience' response, the director has terribly disappointed them at large.

Agnyaathavaasi is about a rich businessman Vinda (Boman Irani), who establishes a big company by name AB along with his friends. He has two sons named Krishnaveni (Indraja) and Abhishikth (Pawan Kalyan). Fearing rivals in his business, Vinda makes his wife deliver Abhishikth in a secret place and lets him grow up without the knowledge of his business partners. He wants Abhi to be his secret heir.

As his son is brought up in exile, the business partners murder Vinda and his son Krishnaveni in a bid to take over the company. However, Vinda's second wife Indrani (Khusbhoo) calls back Abhi from the secret place and asks him to avenge his father and brother's death. How Abhi does that is the rest of the story.

Agnyaathavaasi, which is routine revenge drama, has evidently taken inspiration from French movie Largo Winch and Trivikram Srinivas has lifted some scenes from the original exactly with no changes. The movie is entertaining in parts, but the director has failed to retain the emotional quotient that is the highlight of the original movie. You will hardly connect with any of the sentimental scenes in this flick.

Agnyaathavaasi is predictable in parts and has a few illogical scenes here and there. The first half of the film is slow and a couple of songs and humorous scenes entertain you. The story gains momentum before the interval and some twists and turns keep you engaged in the second half, which is high on entertainment quotient and Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma will for sure tickle your funny bones.

As usual, Pawan Kalyan has done justice to his role in Agnyaathavaasi and his performance is the saving grace of the film. His typical mannerism is entertaining, but it looks overboard in some scenes, which may be irritating even for the power star's fan. However, it should be noted that he alone shouldered the responsibility of the poorly written script.

Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel have been reduced to glamour factor. Aadhi Pinisetty, Khushboo, Boman Irani, Sampath Raj and others have done justice to their roles. The comedy timings of Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Tanikella Bharani are the saving grace of the film.

Apart from the lead actors' performances, the brilliant production values are the attractions of Agnyaathavaasi. Anirudh's songs and the exotic locales they were shot make the film a visual treat. Action choreography is another attraction on the technical front.

Overall, Agnyaathavaasi is an average entertainer, which might disappoint even Pawan Kalyan fans and make them wonder why their favourite hero chose this boring script.