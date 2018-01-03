Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (Agnyathavasi) is set to become the biggest Telugu release in Tamil Nadu and it will clash with Vikram's Sketch, Surya's TSK aka Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and other new films.

Agnyaathavaasi has been the most talked about Telugu film due to the combination of power star Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas, who had earlier delivered a super hit in the form of Attarintiki Daredi. The huge hype around the movie spiked up its theatrical rights' price. The distributors have made grand plans for its release in a bid to cash in the craze.

Agnyaathavaasi is slated to hit the screens across the globe on January 10 and it will clash with big-ticket movies like Thaana Serndha Koottam, Sketch, Baskar Oru Rascal, Madura Veeran and Gulebagavali in Tamil Nadu. But the distributors, who have shelled out a hefty sum on its rights, made a smart plan to recover the maximum amount of the investment in the first two days.

The new Tamil movies are hitting the screens two days after the release of Agnyaathavaasi. Therefore, Pawan Kalyan movie's distributors have planned to screen the Telugu film in the maximum number of screens across the state for the first two days, as there will not be any movie to compete with it.

The buzz is that Agnyaathavaasi will be released in over 150 cinema halls across Tamil Nadu. Sreedhar Pillai, a noted Tamil film critic, tweeted, "#Agnyaathavaasi to have biggest release for a Telugu film in Tamil Nadu. First two days of release Jan 10 & 11 in nearly 150 + screens, till Tamil Pongal biggies release."

However, Agnyaathavaasi will face a tough competition from Thaana Serndha Koottam and Sketch, which will not only reduce its screen count but also take a toll on its collection. It should be seen whether the Pawan Kalyan starrer will become a hit at the Tamil Nadu box office or not.