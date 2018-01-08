Trivikram Srinivas' Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi) has set up a new record with its wonderful pre-sales at the US box office. It has beaten the premieres' record of Pawan Kalyan's Sardar Gabbar Singh (SGS).

Agnyaathavaasi is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2018. Ever since it was launched, the film has been creating positive vibes in the media. Its promos have not only impressed the filmgoers but have also gone viral and trended on the social media several times.

Agnyaathavaasi is scheduled for grand worldwide release on January 10. With two days away from its release, the Pawan mania and the hysteria surrounding the film has touched a new level and the sky seems to be the limit for them. They are clearly visible in the advance booking for the movie, especially in the US.

LA Telugu, which acquired its overseas theatrical rights for over Rs 20 crore, is leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the craze of Pawan Kalyan in North America. The distributors have adapted unique strategies to promote Agnyaathavaasi in the country. They have booked nearly 600 screens for its premiere in the country. It also opened the ticket booking for the film over 20 days in advance.

The Pawan Kalyan-starrer has received a humongous response in its pre-sales business. As per the reports, Agnyaathavaasi has collected $626,000 at the US box office 42 hours before its premiere. The movie has shattered the record of Sardar Gaggar Singh, which is the fifth biggest Tollywood opener with its collection of $616,000 in the premiere shows.

LA Telugu tweeted: "42 hours to go for the WORLD's FIRST SCREENING. #Agnyaathavaasi is already @PawanKalyan's highest premier gross in USA. #AgnyaathavaasiStorm has just began!! @rentrack will officially confirm the intensity starting Tuesday 7AM PST. THIS IS CALLED #FEELTHEPOWER."

However, the distributors in the US have already received KDMs of Agnyaathavaasi and the premieres will open in all the locations as per the schedule. LA Telugu tweeted, "Here's the news you all are waiting for... Received DKDMs for premiers to start from 12 PM LOCAL TIME, Tuesday. All KDMs will be issued to theatres today. ✌ All set for #AgnyaathavaasiStorm✊ #FeelThePower."