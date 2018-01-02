Jérôme Salle — the director of the hit French movie Largo Winch — has said he is curious to watch Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Telugu movie Agnyaathavaasi (Agnyathavasi), which is creating buzz over its plagiarism row.

Ever since the teaser of Agnyaathavaasi hit the internet, speculations have been rife that the movie is an unofficial remake of Salle-directed Largo Winch.

Of late, it was rumoured that T-Series, which owns the remake rights of the French movie, has sent a legal notice to the makers of the Telugu film

Jérôme Salle came to know about the controversy surrounding Agnyaathavaasi from a report of IBTimes India. The French filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to share his "curiosity" over the film.

Besides posting the article, he tweeted: "I think I'm gonna buy a ticket (plane first than movie) #Curiosity #Agnyaathavaasi #LargoWinch [sic]."

Jérôme Salle started his career as a screenwriter with the French movie L'Homme idéal in 1997. Having written scripts for four other films, he became an independent director with the 2005 film Anthony Zimmer, which was nominated for the César Award for the Best First Feature Film.

His second directorial venture Largo Winch, which was released in the theatres in 2008, went on to become big success at the box office and gave him a much-needed break.

Following this success, Jérôme Salle directed a sequel to the 2008 movie. Largo Winch II also became hit with the audiences in France.