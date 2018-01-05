The makers and distributors of Agnyaathavaasi, Jai Simha and new Telugu releases are much relieved after the Hyderabad High Court granted permission to raise the ticket prices in cinema halls.

The owners of some theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had recently filed a writ petition in the High Court. They requested the court to annul GO 100 issued by the unified state on April 26, 2013, fixing the rates for admission. Justice Raja Elango on Wednesday permitted them to immediately hike ticket fares with a condition to inform the authorities about the quantum of hike.

Justice Raja Elango pointed out that government order does not stand relevant to changing times. "In view of changed circumstances coupled with the conversion of some of the theatres to multiplexes with advanced infrastructure, the GO does not appear to be proportionate and it warrants revision," the Times of India quoted the judge as saying.

The court directed the home secretaries of both the states to constitute committees to look into to it and also set the deadline of March 30 for coming up with their reports. The court said the state governments can choose exhibitors, distributors and others as members of the committee. But they need to consider the interests of viewers and exhibitors. It also made it clear that the increased fare would be in place till the committee fixes admission rates.

Agnyaathavaasi, Jai Simha, Gang and Rangula Ratnam are scheduled for release during this Sankranti and more than Rs 200 crore is riding on these films. The exhibitors and distributors of these films are happy with the High Court's order. Now they are likely to hike ticket rates up to Rs 200 for their films.