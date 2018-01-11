Trivikram Srinivias' Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi) has collected over Rs 60 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and emerged as the third biggest opener after Baahubali films.

Agnyaathavaasi was released in over 2,000 screens across the world on January 10. The huge hype and promotion helped the film register massive advance booking for its opening day.

Read: Agnyaathavaasi review | Audience Review | Critics Review

After seeing this tremendous response, the trade analysts predicted that Agnyaathavaasi would beat Katamarayudu and Sardaar Gabbar Singh to become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener. They also predicted that the film would shatter the records of Khaidi No.150 and Jai Lava Kusa, which were the third and fourth biggest openers of all time.

As predicted, Agnyaathavaasi opened to an earth-shattering response with an average occupancy of 85 percent during the morning shows. Many cinema halls screening the film ran houseful. The movie witnessed similar response for the later shows across the world on the first day of its release.

Agnyaathavaasi has collected approximately Rs 60.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie has been successful in smashing all the above-mentioned records to become the third Telugu movie of all time to get the highest opening collection. Its massive business has stunned the industry.

The global distributors had spent Rs 125 crore on the theatrical rights of Agnyaathavaasi, and recovered 27 percent of their investments, by earning them Rs 39.20 crore on the first day.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Agnyaathavaasi (AV), Katamarayudu (KR), Sardaar Gabbar Singh (SGS) Khaidi No 150 and Jai Lava Kusa (JLK). These are estimated numbers, which may not match with actual figures. All the numbers are in Rs and crore.