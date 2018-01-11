It has become clear now that Agnyaathavaasi is a copy of Largo Winch. Jérôme Salle, the director of French movie, says that a settlement with T-series will not be enough as it was released worldwide.

Ever since its teaser hit the internet, it has been rumoured that Agnyaathavaasi was inspired by Largo Winch. T-Series owns the remake rights of the French movie. Much before T-Series sent a legal notice to its makers, Jérôme Salle responded to reports and expressed his curiosity to watch the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

Besides posting IBTimes India report on the copyright row of Agnyaathavaasi, Jérôme Salle tweeted, "I think I'm gonna buy a ticket (plane first than movie) #Curiosity #Agnyaathavaasi #LargoWinch (sic)"

It was later rumored that T-Series served a legal notice to the makers of Agnyaathavaasi, demanding Rs 15 crore as compensation for copying Largo Winch. Rana Daggubati was said to be mediating between T-Series and Haarika & Hassine Creations, as he is close to both the production houses. But both of them did not officially confirm the reports.

But as promised, Jérôme Salle went on to watch Agnyaathavaasi in Paris and realised that the Telugu movie is similar to his film. Besides posting the ticket, the director tweeted, "Screening at #LeBrady tonight. Great atmosphere thanks to the audience. I could've loved the movie but unfortunately the plot was too familiar. #LargoWinch #Agnyaathavaasi."

Screening at #LeBrady tonight. Great atmosphere thanks to the audience. I could've loved the movie but unfortunately the plot was too familiar. #LargoWinch #Agnyaathavaasi pic.twitter.com/RwFWAyeUPz — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) January 9, 2018

Jérôme Salle may be far away from India and may not be in touch with either T-Series or Haarika & Hassine Creations. But he makes it a point to follow the reports that are creating a buzz in the Indian media and he is well aware about the talks between T-Series and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

If we are to go by his latest tweet, Jérôme Salle is not happy with the settlement between T-Series and Haarika & Hassine Creations and he may seek legal help for the compensation for himself. The French director tweeted, "‏I'm afraid a settlement with T-series will not be enough. It's not only about India. The movie #Agnyaathavaasi has been released worldwide yesterday."