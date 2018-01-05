The controversy surrounding power star Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi) is taking a new twist with Bollywood production house T-Series reportedly demanding Rs 15 crore from the makers over its copyright infringement.

The teaser of Agnyaathavaasi sparked the speculations that the movie is inspired by hit French movie Largo Winch. Days after the video hit the internet, it was reported that the Bollywood production house which owns the remake rights of Jérôme Salle-directed film had sent out a legal notice to the makers of the Telugu film.

The makers of Agnyaathavaasi are yet to respond to the reports about its copyright controversy. But if we are to go by the latest buzz in the media, the bosses of T-Series are demanding Rs 15 crores as compensation and they might settle for anything between Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, according to Sakshi.

Another buzz is that Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati, who has good relationship with T-Series, has come forward to mediate. It is reported that the bosses of T Series have asked for the censored copy of Agnyaathavaasi to check whether it has any similarity with Largo Winch.

However, T series has reportedly shelled out hefty sum on the remake rights of Largo Winch. It is reported that the talks are currently going on between the two parties. The makers of Agnyaathavaasi have to pay compensation to T series if the latter finds out that it is copy of the French movie.

Trivikram Srinivas, one of the most acclaimed Tollywood filmmakers known for his scripts and dialogues, has written the script for Agnyaathavaasi. If it is proved that the Telugu film is inspired by the French movie, the director will land in trouble and his image will be at stake.

Agnyaathavaasi is a romantic comedy entertainer featuring Pawan Kalyan with Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. Kushboo, Aadhi Pinisetty and Boman Irani appear in supporting roles in the movie, which is slated for grand release across the world as Sankranti treat on January 10.