The Sankranthi festival celebration has kick-started little early this year among Telugu people as Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi has been released on Wednesday, January 10. The film has been grandly welcomed by the Power Star's fans across the globe.

Agnyaathavaasi fever had gripped Andhra, Telangana and parts of Karnataka and the advance booking had given clear indication of it. Like earlier, the movie did not have midnight shows in Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh, but it did not deter the spirit of fans, who gathered at the theatres, keenly waiting for the shows to commence.

The fans at Railway Koduru in Kadapa district took the celebration to the new level by having a rally which was participated by over 2000 people. They cheered for Pawan Kalyan and sang in chorus that the actor's latest film Agnyaathavaasi would become a milestone in the Power Star's career.

Similarly, in theatres where Agnyaathavaasi are being screened, the Pawan Kalyan fans cheered for Pawan Kalyan and wished him all the best for his new film. Large cut-outs, banners and flexes are common sight in and around single screens in Andhra where the film has been released.

At many places, fans displayed their love for Pawan Kalyan by garlanding his cut-outs. Inside the theatres, the fans are apparently going crazy the moment 'Swagatham Krishna' song comes on-screen.

Meanwhile, Agnyaathavaasi has opened to fairly positive reviews. The audience in the US and in India are impressed with Pawan Kalyan's performance. Anirudh Ravichander's music and background score have been highly appreciated.

After Jalsa and Atttarintiki Daredhi, Pawan Kalyan has collaborated with Pawan Kalyan in Agnyaathavaasi, which has Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel in the female leads.

People can listen to the Swagatham Krishna song below: