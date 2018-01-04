Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi is expected to get an earth-shattering opening at the US box office in the premiere shows and set to beat the collection record of Baahubali and Khaidi No 150.

Mega family boasts of a huge fanbase in North America and the success of Khaidi No 150 and Attarintiki Daredi is a proof for it. Hence, several leading overseas distribution houses were vying for the theatrical rights of Agnyaathavaasi. LA Telugu, which had the last laugh, is said to have spent over Rs 20 crore on its rights.

LA Telugu is leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the craze for mega family and make Agnyaathavaasi a big hit at the US box office. They are promoting the movie heaving and as a part of its publicity, they also distributed over 1500 hoodies to fans to woo them to theatres.

The distributors have made plans for a massive release of Agnyaathavaasi across North America. They have already booked 576 screens and are still finding more to add to it. This number is the three times bigger than the screen count of Pawan Kalyan's previous releases. It is also two times bigger than the screen count of Baahubali the Beginning and Khaidi No 150.

The distributors opened the advance booking for Agnyaathavaasi on December 18, 23 days before its premiere (January 9). The tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $20 for children for its premiere shows and this pricing will change to $17 for adults and $14 for children from January 10. Some cinemas have also offers on advance booking and are getting very good response.

Looking at its hype, screen count and ticket price, Agnyaathavaasi is likely to collect nothing less than $1.5 million at the US box office in the premiere shows. It will be the biggest opener for Pawan Kalyan in the country. It will also beat the records of Baahubali and Khaidi No 150, which have collected $1.39 million $1.29 million at the US box office in the premiere shows.

Here is the list of all time biggest opener Telugu movies at the USA box office.