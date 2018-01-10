Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi/Agnyathavasi) has made a brilliant collection at the US box office in the premieres and beaten the records of Baahubali: The Beginning and Khaidi No 150.

Read: Agnyaathavaasi movie review

Agnyaathavaasi, which is also known as PSPK25, is one of the most-talked-about Telugu movies of 2017, but it will clash with Balakrishna's Jai Simha and Suriya's Gang at the box office. Its theatrical rights were sold for exorbitant prices and in a bid to recover the distributors' investments, the makers decided to release it in the cinema halls two days ahead of other movies.

Read: Jérôme Salle watches Agnyaathavaasi and confirms it's copy of Largo Winch

LA Telugu had acquired the overseas distribution rights of Agnyaathavaasi for Rs 19.50 crore and had grand plans for release and promotion in the international markets especially in North America. The distributors had booked nearly 600 screens in the US for the premiere shows on Tuesday and also opened its advance booking 23 days before the film hit the screens.

Agnyaathavaasi has received a fantastic response in its pre-sales in the country and crossed the mark of $1 million at the US box office, even before the premiere show began. The movie went on to beat even Hollywood movies like Jumanji, Insidious and Star Wars in the online ticket booking.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "The pre-sales collection of #Agnyaathavaasi has crossed $1 Million dollars even before a single show is screened. PSPK's cult craze and Trivikram's following along with good trailers/songs and excellent planning by overseas distributor LAtelugu made it possible!"

According to early updates, Agnyaathavaasi has collected $1,305,655 at the US box office in the premieres and the movie would easily surpass the mark of 1.5 million in the country. The movie has shattered the records of Baahubali: The Beginning and Khaidi No 150, which grossed $1,005,630, $1,295,613 and $1,395,309, respectively at the US box office in their premieres.

Agnyaathavaasi has emerged as the second biggest Tollywood opener of all-time after Baahubali 2. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Agnyaathavaasi crosses $1.3 Million in USA. The reported gross so far is $1,305,655 from . Crosses the premieres figure of Khaidi No 150. It will cross the premiere number of Baahubali 1 in some time!"

PaniPuri tweeted: "#Agnyaathavaasi #USA Gross till 10:45 PM EST! $1,454,868 from 485 Locations. Crossed#Baahubali1 Premieres & Now at Top-2nd Place in USA Premiers #MillionDollarAgnyaathaVaasi Follow @THEPANIPURI For #Agnyaathavaasi USA Collections #AgnyaathavaasiStorm"