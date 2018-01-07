The theatrical trailer of Trivikram Srinivas' Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi) starring Pawan Kalyan has been released after a long wait and the video offers hints at the five highlights of the movie.

Agnyaathavaasi is the landmark 25th film of power star Pawan Kalyan and there is a lot of hype surrounding it. The fans of the mega family were eagerly waiting for the release of its theatrical trailer for a long time. But the makers have not made any announcement about its launch date, which had led to several speculations. However, they surprised the fans by releasing the video on Saturday midnight.

The theatrical trailer of Agnyaathavaasi does not offer many hints at the story of the film. The makers seem to have intentionally cropped the trailer that way to avoid any further problems from its current controversy over copyright allegations. But the video assures that the movie will be a perfect entertainer and it provides a glimpse at the highlights of the film. Here are five highlights hinted by the trailer.

1) Trivikram Srinivas screenplay and dialogues:

The trailer may not have given hints at the plotline of Agnyaathavaasi, but it has definitely offered hints at some interesting twists and turns, which assure that the film is going to be engaging as well as entertaining. The video also assures that his punch dialogues are going to be among the highlights along with his screenplay.

2) Pawan Kalyan's screen presence

The trailer of Agnyaathavaasi offers a glimpse at Pawan Kalyan's humourous acting and dialogue diction, stylish fights and mannerism, which show that his screen presence is going to be the main highlight of the film. The video also shows that the actor is going to set a new style statement for himself with his beautiful costumes that he flaunts in the movie.

3) Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel

The director has used a triangular love story as sub-plot of Agnyaathavaasi. Its trailer shows that Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel, who are female leads in it, are fighting to win the love of Pawan Kalyan. It also shows how he is trying to strike balance between the two. The question of who he will marry has created a lot of curiosity. His chemistry with the two actresses is going to be one of the highlights.

4) Supporting cast

A host of talented character artistes like Aadhi Pinisetty, Boman Irani, Kushboo, Rao Ramesh, Sampath Raj, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Vennela Kishore and Raghu Babu are in the supporting cast of Agnyaathavaasi. Its trailer provides clues about the roles played by them. They are also going to be assets of the movie.

5) Production values

As per the trailer, Agnyaathavaasi is going to have brilliant production elements. Manikandan's beautiful picturisation, Anirudh Ravichander's amazing background score and stylish choreography of action and dance, costume designs and art direction are going to be among the attractions of the movie.