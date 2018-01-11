Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi/Agnyathavasi) has made a brilliant collection at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office on the first day and become the second biggest opener of all-time.

The success of Attarintiki Daredi had created a lot of curiosity about Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram Srinivas' next combo Agnyaathavaasi. In addition, the promos had generated many expectations about their latest film. After seeing the hysteria, the distributors released the movie in over 1,000 across the Telugu states. The Pawan mania also helped the flick superb advance booking for its opening day.

Agnyaathavaasi started with a bang and witnessed humongous response everywhere in the Telugu states. The Trivikram Srinivas-directed film took the box office by storm with its average occupancy of 85 percent. Many shows ran to packed house on the first day and made decent collection.

As per early estimates, Agnyaathavaasi, which is also known as PSPK25, has collected approximately over Rs 33 crore gross at the AP/T box office on the first day. The movie is estimated to have earned over Rs 25 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 92.30 crore on its theatrical rights. It has recovered nearly 30 percent their investments on the opening day itself.

Agnyaathavaasi has beaten the records of Katamarayudu and Sardaar Gabbar Singh, which minted Rs 28.10 crore gross and Rs 26.90 crore gross, respectively, at the AP/T box office on their first day. The movie has gone on to become the biggest opener for power star Pawan Kalyan.

Agnyaathavaasi has also beaten the record of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, which raked in Rs 30 crore at the AP/T box office on the first day. The movie has now become the second biggest opening Tollywood movie of all-time after Baahubali 2, which grossed Rs 57.40 crore in the Telugu states.