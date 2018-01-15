Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi) has made very poor collections at the worldwide box office in the five-day extended first weekend and turned out to be possibly the biggest dud of 2018.

The deadly combo of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas had created a lot of hype and expectations about Agnyaathavaasi. The hysteria surrounding the movie made its theatrical rights sell at very high prices, and also helped the film register massive advance bookings everywhere.

The hype, screen count and advance booking made everyone in the film industry believe Agnyaathavaasi would get a fantastic opening and make good collections at the worldwide box office on the following days.

They predicted that the Trivikram Srinivas-directed flick would start the year on a grand note.

As predicted, Agnyaathavaasi opened to earth-shattering response and collected Rs 60.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It not only became the biggest opener for Pawan Kalyan, but also turned out to be the third-biggest opener of all time for Telugu films after the Baahubali movies.

But Agnyaathavaasi then received negative talk from viewers and critics and the word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days. The makers re-edited the film based on the viewers' response and released the new version on Friday. But their damage control did not yield any significant result as it clashed with new releases Jai Simha, Gang and Rangula Raatnam, which did not allow it to show growth over the weekend.

As per early estimates, Agnyaathavaasi has collected approximately Rs 52 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rs 10.25 crore in Karnataka, Rs 12.50 crore in the US and Rs 5.25 crore gross in other parts of the world in the five-day extended first weekend.

Agnyaathavaasi has collected approximately Rs 80 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 52.65 crore for its global distributors, who had spent Rs 125 crore on its theatrical rights

These days, the first weekend decides the fate of a film at the box office. Agnyaathavaasi was expected to recover over 65 percent of the investments for its distributors in its opening weekend, but has returned just 42.12 percent.

As per its current trends, Agnyaathavaasi might recover a maximum of another 20 percent of the investments in the coming days. However, the film will not be able to recover the entire remaining 40 percent and cause losses to the tune of Rs 50 crore for its distributors. It is set to be another big flop in Telugu movies after Mahesh Babu's Spyder.