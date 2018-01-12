Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi/Agnyathavasi) collection saw a steep decline at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office on the second day.

The Trivikram directorial was released in over 1,000 screens in the Telugu states and opened to an overwhelming response. It collected Rs 37.90 crore gross at the AP, Telangana box office on the first day while earning Rs 26.36 crore for its distributors.

Agnyaathavaasi received a negative response from the audiences and critics and the trade experts predicted that the word of mouth would take a toll on its collection on the second day. But none of them expected the dip in collections to be so low. The movie witnessed over 80 percent drop on Thursday when compared to its opening day collection.

Andhra Box Office tweeted: "#Agnyaathavaasi send shivers across the Trade. A Disastrous 2nd Day. All hopes on the Festival Days now."

Agnyaathavaasi is estimated to have collected over Rs 5.50 crore at the AP/T box office on Thursday, taking its two-day total to Rs 43.40 crore. After seeing its opening, trade experts had predicted that the movie would surpass Rs 60-crore mark on its second day, but it failed badly in reaching the expectations.

Agnyaathavaasi has fetched Rs 3.79 crore for its distributors on the second day and their total earnings have reached Rs 30.15 crore. The AP, Telangana distributors have spent Rs 92.30 crore on its theatrical rights and the movie has recovered 32.67 percent of their investments.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Agnyaathavaasi (AV). These are estimated numbers, which may not match with actual figures. All the numbers are in crore rupees.