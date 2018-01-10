The critics are not impressed with Agnathavasi (Agnyaathavaasi). According to them, it is big letdown by director Trivikram Srinivas, even though power star Pawan Kalyan tried his best to entertain the filmgoers.

Agnathavasi revolves around the story of a rich businessman named Vinda (Boman Irani), who builds a company, but he is murdered by his rivals. His son Abhishikth Bhargav (Pawan Kalyan) is brought up by his second wife Indrani (Kushboo), who motivates Abhi to catch the culprits and take over his father's company. How Abhi does it forms the crux of the story.

Agnathavasi was released amidst huge hype on January 10, but it has fallen short in meeting the expectations, as it got negative reviews and average ratings. The critics say that it is a free-make of hit French movie Largo Winch and director Trivikram Srinivas has failed in adapting it properly.

According to the critics, Agnathavasi suffers from Trivikram Srinivas' predictable story that lacks freshness and entertainment and emotion quotient. But the superb performances by the actors and rich production values make it a one time watch. The movie has been rated an average of 2.25 out of 5 stars.

We bring to you some film critics' verdict and ratings for Agnathavasi. Continue to see them in the review roundup.

First Post Ratings 2.5

Two big thumbs down. Everyone in Agnyaathavaasi deserved a better film. Maybe, when the dust settles down, someone needs to come out of exile to actually see how disappointing the film truly is.

123 Telugu Ratings 2.75

Agnyaathavaasi is the story of a son who saves his father's empire. The film does not live up to the expectations as it has some decent moments only in the second half. Trivikram's magic is completely missing as he has not succeeded in generating basic emotions and gripping episodes which end up as the biggest drawbacks of the film. Lack of good comedy and disappointing song picturization make things tedious. The only saving grace of the film is Pawan Kalyan as he carries the entire film on his shoulders. Keep your expectations completely in check while watching this film.

The Indian Express Ratings 2

Agnyaathavaasi is not the film we expected to see this holiday. It is strictly for fans of Power Star as Trivikram has spent the entire runtime gushing over Pawan Kalyan.

Great Andhra Ratings 2

Agnyaathavaasi is a huge let down despite classy and rich production values as it doesn't entertain or move. It will be known as a bad movie in Trivikram's career.

AP Herald Ratings 2