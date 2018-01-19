Pawan Kalyan's Agnathavasi (Agnyaathavaasi/PSPK25) took off on a high note but had a very disappointing run the days that followed. The film has failed to cross Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office in the nine-day extended first week.

Agnathavasi collected Rs 60.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. But the negative word of mouth and new releases like Jai Simha, Gang and Rangula Raatnam took a toll on its business on the following days.

Watch Video: PK fans thrash a guy for waving slipper at Agnathavasi poster

As a part of damage control, the makers trimmed Agnathavasi based on the viewers' response and also added some scenes featuring Victory Venkatesh and Antakshari team. But these things did not help the film's business to grow. In the next four days, the film went on to add less than Rs 20 crore to its first weekend total collection of Rs 80.10 crore gross.

Read: Agnyaathavaasi review | Audience Review | Critics Review

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed romantic comedy hit a new low on the weekdays, shocking many in the film industry. Agnathavasi is estimated to have collected less than Rs 15 crore at the worldwide box office on the weekdays and its total global collection has reached Rs 95.00 crore in the nine-day-extended first week.

Considering its massive opening, Agnathavasi was expected to surpass Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office in the next couple of days. But the film could not achieve this feat.

In nine days, Agnathavasi is estimated to have earned a share of Rs 59 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 125 crore on its global theatrical rights. The movie has recovered 47.19 percent of their investment in the first week and it may return them another 5 to 10 percent in the coming days.

However, Agnathavasi is going to incur a huge loss of over Rs 50 crore for its distributors in the coming days. It is set to be another biggest disaster from Tollywood after Mahesh Babu's 2017 film Spyder. It should be seen whether the makers will compensate the losses suffered by the worldwide distributors.