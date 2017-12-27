Game of Thrones' eighth and final season filming is underway. And, this time the producers-makers have reportedly kept everything under tight security as some of the significant actors of the series could not even get to read the scripts for the final season.

But, just like the previous season scripts and episodes leaks, nothing could stop from further script leaks of the series.

However, the scripts of Season 8 is making round on the internet as a Reddit user took the social news aggregation site to post the four pages of the script — One page from Episode 3, two from Episode 5, and one from Episode 6.

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had earlier said that HBO has followed stringent measures this time to prevent this kind of occurrence.

"...Now were not even going to get the script. Now we are going to do a scene, we will be told whats going to happen and then we roll. Were all going to have earpieces for the scene and then someones going to tell you the line and then you're going to do the line," said Coster-Waldau previously.

Alas! This time also the leaked scripts seem to be legitimate. Hence, let's take a look at the leaked scripts without sparing a moment.

Season 8 Episode 3

In the three pages leaked from of Season 8 Episode 3, it is described that Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and the Hound (Rory McCann) will be racing away through a crowd of wights while the Hound will be driving the wagon.

During this, the wagon crashes and a Dothraki Bloodrider-turned-White Walker breaks in. According to the thread, we have to bid adieu Podrick in this episode.

Season 8 Episode 5

In the meantime, the two pages from Season 8 Episode 5, which happens to be the penultimate episode of the HBO drama, reveals something really horrifying.

The leaked scripts says— Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) will have Jon Snow (Kit Harington) locked up at the dungeons while her brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) urges to release him and focus on the army of wights and this will lead to a fierce argument between the duo.

Meanwhile, the White Walkers have arrived in King's Landing alongside the Night King (Vladimir Furdik). And, to defeat them, mad Cersei plans to demolish the entire city, which will also stop Jon and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) from reign over the Kings Landing.

Season 8 Episode 6

And, here comes the sixth episode or the season finale. The leaked pages of the scripts hint at the conversation between Tyrion Lannister and Bronn (Jerome Flynn). It makes us believe that these two will survive till the end and Bronn will switch side to join the Mother of Dragons.

So, does it hint that Daenerys will take over the Iron Throne? Or else, it could be Jon Snow or Tyrion Lannister too.

Hence, hold your breath until 2019 because there is no chance that the eighth season of Game of Thrones will hit the small screen before that.