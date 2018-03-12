Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to keep his upcoming film Dhadak in the limelight. A few months ago, it was reported that the Dharma Productions head was going to recreate the popular Marathi song Zingaat from the 2016 Marathi film Sairat in the remake. And now KJo is also planning to retain yet another popular song Yad Lagla in the remake.

"The music was undoubtedly a hit among the audiences and was also one of the reasons behind the film doing so well. Karan Johar wants the same thing for his film as well. Yad Lagla is definitely going to be a part of Dhadak and so is Zingaat. But, whether the makers want the remaining songs to be original or retain them is yet to be decided," a source was quoted as saying by India.com.

The song is composed jointly by Ajay and Atul for Sairat and it became popular across the country.

Watch Yad Lagla song here:

Dhadak is an official remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat which became the biggest box office hit of the year. The movie also marks the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor who will be seen reprising the role of Archi, an upper caste girl, originally played by Rinku Rajguru.

Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter will be seen reprising the role of Parshya, a lower caste boy, originally played by Akash Thosar.

The shooting of the film was stalled for some days after Sridevi's death on February 24. Janhvi recently resumed shooting for the film just two days after her 21st birthday on March 6.

Dhadak is being directed by Shashank Khaitan who has previously directed movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie is slated for release on July 20, 2018.