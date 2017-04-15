After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has said that there should be no school holidays on birth anniversaries of great personalities instead students should be taught about them on these days.

Singh made this announcement at a function at Mundwa village in Rajasthan on the 126th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on Friday (April 14). "Holidays on birth anniversaries of great personalities should be abolished and seminars should be held in schools and colleges to make students aware about their life journey," said Singh.

Singh also highlighted that no society can progress unless social harmony is strengthened and discrimination ends.

On Friday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced that schools in his state will no longer be closed on birth and death anniversaries of great men and social leaders. Instead, special programmes showcasing the greatness of the leaders will be held to educate schoolchildren.

"It is not a great idea to close schools on the occasion of birth or death anniversaries of great people. In fact, many times, children don't even know why the school has been closed. This defeats the purpose of commemorating a holiday on the occasion," Adityanath said.

According to the UP CM, keeping the schools closed on holidays hampers the opportunity for students to learn.