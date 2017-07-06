Sony's smartphone business hasn't been as great as the company's gaming console business, but the company isn't giving up hope just yet. The recently-launched Xperia XZ series was perceived as a refreshing departure from Sony's older smartphones, especially the Xperia XZ Premium. From great camera to new design and top-notch performance, Sony seemed to have the recipe for success at last.

But Sony's smartphones meet tough competition from brands like Apple and Samsung, which are currently ruling the flagship category in smartphones around the world. But the future seems promising for Sony's smartphone business.

IFA 2017 is fast approaching and Sony has confirmed its participation as it will be holding a keynote session on August 31. Recently, a rumour suggested that Sony will finally launch a smartphone without any bezels, featuring a "Full Active QHD" 6-inch display, but that's not the only announcement to be expected from the Japanese tech giant.

Sony is now said to launch two more smartphones at the event as the successors to the current XZ smartphones. Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact were leaked online with model numbers G8341 and G8841, respectively.

Everything from pricing to the specifications was revealed in the listing on a Polish retail website Komp.tech. Going by their pricing, it doesn't seem like the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact will come cheap. The listing has since been removed, but Xperia Blog shared screenshots of the listing of both phones on the site.

Sony Xperia XZ1 is expected to cost PLN 3,206.99 (Rs 55,700 approximately). For the price, the handset will feature a 5.2-inch Full HD display, a 3,000 mAh battery and a 19MP Motion Eye camera sensor same as the one found on Xperia XZ Premium, which is quite spectacular.

As for the Xperia XZ1 Compact flagship, the handset will have toned down features, but the price difference won't be huge. It is expected to cost PLN 2,749.99 (approximately Rs 47,700), as per the listing.

The Xperia XZ1 Compact will feature a 4.6-inch Full HD display and a smaller 2,800 mAh battery. The camera sensor in the compact variant is to be same as the XZ1, but with lower resolution.

Under the hood, both the phones will have the Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB RAM. Considering the Xperia XZ Premium had the same configuration, we have no doubt on the phones' capabilities to perform under challenging conditions.