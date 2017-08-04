Xiaomi, earlier in the year, inaugurated its first fully-owned Mi Home store in Bengaluru on May 20 and later opened two more in the same city, to sell its devices off the shelves. Now, Lenovo-owned Motorola has gone a step further by launching six of its own exclusive retail chain dubbed as the 'Moto Hub' in India.

It has to be noted that Motorola had opened its first ever exclusive Moto Care Center in Bengaluru in April 2015. It worked only as service-cum-experience zone, where users could get their Moto series phones serviced and also get first-hand experience on the company's all products under one roof. The showroom had assistants to help customers book the devices on e-commerce sites in the store itself.

Also read: LG V30 OLED display details officially revealed ahead of launch

Now, with Moto Hub, Motorola will sell their products right off the shelves to customers. The company has opened three Moto Hubs in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region)— Great India Place and Logix Mall in Noida, and Shipra Mall in Indirapuram. Whereas, in Mumbai, Motorola exclusive stores have been set up at Xperia Mall (Dombivali), Korum Mall (Thane) and Viviana Mall (Thane).

"At Motorola, we understand our consumers' needs and focus on providing them meaningful mobile experiences. We believe with the launch of this new retail channel 'Moto Hub', we are giving the customers an opportunity to get access to the complete Motorola portfolio, our technology and devices, in an environment that is more open, fun and very uniquely Motorola," Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement.

As an inaugural offer, buyers will get a free Motorola-branded accessory on the purchase of any of Moto E, C and G series and also 50% off on Moto MODS on the purchase of Moto Z2 play along with easy EMI options to choose from.

The company has plans to open 50 more before the end of this financial year. Rival Xiaomi, is also bullish about opening more Mi Homes and has set itself a target of setting up 100 more in India, initially in metros such as Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and later to tier-2 cities within two years.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Motorola products.