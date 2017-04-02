If latest reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt may soon be seen pairing with Aamir Khan in upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan.

It has been reported that Aamir has recommended Alia's name as the female lead of Thugs of Hindostan. As reported, the producers of Thugs of Hindostan are considering Vaani Kapoor as the film's heroine, but Aamir is much impressed by Alia's recent works, and is willing to cast her in the film.

"Aamir is keen on casting Alia, as he considers her to be a far more established actress in the current lot, but nothing has been finalised yet," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

If the reports are true and if the Udta Punjab actress actually gets finalised for Thugs of Hindostan, this will be the first time that Alia and Aamir will share screen space. Recently, Alia had worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi, and there chemistry was much liked.

While Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan are confirmed to be the male leads in the film, there has been much speculation regarding the female lead in Thugs of Hindostan. Names of several actresses had popped up as potential heroine of the film. Actresses like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon among others were reported to be in the cast of the movie.

However, there has not been any official confirmation on the female lead of the movie as of now. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to be released on Diwali 2018.