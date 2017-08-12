Another round of discount wars between India's domestic air carriers appears to be in the offing.

Jet Airways on Saturday said it has lowered business class base fares for both domestic and international travel by 20 per cent, while the economy class travel has also become cheaper by 30 per cent, according to a PTI report.

The discounts are being effected under a discounted sale scheme and the sale starts on August 11.

The special six-day celebratory fare sale, which commences at midnight on Saturday, is to mark India's 70th Independence Day, Jet Airways said. It will offer 30 per cent discount on economy class base fares and 20 per cent on premiere (business) class fares.

Tickets purchased as part of the sale for domestic flights will be valid for travel from September 5 while for the international flights the promotional tickets will be valid from September 15, the PTI report said, quoting a Jet Airways press release.

The discount in base fares will be applicable one-way and return tickets, Jet Airways said, adding customers can book tickets for 44 domestic destinations and 20 international destinations.

Another full service carrier, Vistara, had announced heavily discounted all-inclusive fares earlier this week, starting as low as Rs 799 for economy class and Rs 2,099 for premium economy under its "48 hours only" Freedom to Fly sale offer.

Jet Airways currently operates flights to 64 destinations, including India and overseas. The Jet Airways Group has a fleet size of 113, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.