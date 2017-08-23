After Vishal Sikka resigned from his post of chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys last Friday, August 18, U B Pravin Rao was appointed as the interim CEO of the IT giant. Sikka said that he was resigning as he was tired of "defending against unrelenting, baseless/malicious and increasingly personal attacks."

Later, the board of Infosys also spoke in favour of Sikka and said that he had resigned due to "Mr. Murthy's continuous assault."

Between all the blame game, Pravin Rao sent an email to the employees of the Bengaluru-based firm and said that while Sikka had moved on, the show at Infosys must go on.

He explained that Infosys will "continue to execute on the strategy we have laid out for ourselves."

Even though Sikka has often been blamed for many resignations at the firm and former CFO TV Mohandas Pai even accused him of blaming co-founder Narayana Murthy of interference to hide his own "bad performance," Sikka is known to be quite popular within the organisation.

Rao too said that the firm will miss Sikka, and "wish[es] him only the very best for the future."

Here's the full text of his email to the staff of Infosys: