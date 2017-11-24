India have always had a busy cricket schedule, but this time it might have gone too far. So much so that even the India captain Virat Kohli complained about the cramped schedules, and BCCI acting president CK Khanna feels there is a need to look into the matter.

Kohli talking about the hectic India schedule does not come as a surprise. Finally, the India captain spoke up, and rightly as India have been playing some continuous cricket for the more than a year.

India hosted Australia, England, New Zealand and Bangladesh ahead of IPL 2017, which was followed by ICC Champions Trophy, away tours of West Indies and Sri Lanka. And at home, they recently played against Australia, New Zealand and the ongoing series against Sri Lanka have just kicked-off.

CK Khanna wants the scheduling of the Indian cricket team to be discussed on December 9 during the Special General Meeting of the BCCI.

"Virat is the Indian captain and his viewpoint on cricketing matters should be taken with utmost seriousness. We are proud how the team is performing but if players are feeling fatigued, we need to have a broader view on the issue," Khanna told PTI.

"I think we should analyse if it is a good option to have three back-to-back series with hardly any break for the players. The matter should be taken up at an appropriate forum. It will be great if this can also be included in the agenda for the December 9, Special General Meeting."

BCCI needs to adopt a players' first policy, not money first!

The BCCI is making a massive amount of money from various home and away tours. No wonder, they are the richest cricket board in the world. The India cricket team may also be doing well, but there is a serious need to look at the players' fitness, which can deteriorate if the body is not taken care of.

More importantly, too much cricket will lead to fatigue and the players may not be able to play consistent cricket, which could hamper the team.

The BCCI needs to rethink their schedule and keep all and sundry happy.