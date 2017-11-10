South Indian politics is becoming exciting by the day with big film stars taking a plunge to bring a change in the society. Recently, Kannada actor Upendra launched his party called Karnataka Prajnavantha Janata Party and Kamal Haasan, who is yet to float his party, reiterated that he is now a politician.

Now, all eyes are on Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who has been giving feelers about his much-anticipated political entry for some time now. He is currently working on Kaala and 2.0.

Previously, he had asked his fans to be "ready for the battle" although he did not reveal his plans clearly.

The latest buzz is that Rajinikanth will be formally announcing his political entry on his birthday (12 December). A report on News 18 claims that the party might later merge with the BJP, which has been trying hard to rope in the superstar as the face of the party in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth's aspiration to enter politics took birth two decades ago and he has supported a few political parties on particular occasions. However, mostly, he kept himself away from politics.

The 2.0 actor revived his decision following the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. With the two leading Dravidian parties (DMK and AIADMK) having its own internal issues, the superstar apparently saw an opportunity at the moment.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan has stated that he would announce his party name in January 2018 while the app called 'Maiam Whistle' to connect with the public, is already launched. The Indian actor had recently claimed that he would be joining hands with Rajinikanth if he wants to enter the politics.