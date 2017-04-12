Suparn Pandey, the co-founder of ScoopWhoop, has been accused of sexually harassing a woman in the workplace. This case comes soon after CEO and founder of The Viral Fever, Arunabh Kumar was accused of sexual harassment.

According to Catch News, an FIR has been filed against Pandey. Other co-founders have also been named for abetting the harassment and trying to conceal it.

A former senior executive of ScoopWhoop Media Pvt. Ltd filed the FIR at the Vasant Kunj police Station of Delhi. The accused has been charged under section 354 A (sexual harassment), section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and section 506 (criminal intimidation).

The victim has said that during her two-year-tenure at ScoopWhoop, she faced 'inappropriate comments and lewd remarks' throughout. She has even claimed that Pandey also commented on her sexuality.

"Mr Suparn Pandey in public commented on my sexuality and this comment included calling me names (sic.) which reflected on my sexual orientation and my sexual preferences (sic.) as well as characterised me in a certain way," the Catch News reported, quoting the FIR.

Besides verbally assaulting her, the complainant also said that Pandey would get 'uncomfortably close', often trying to 'play with her hair.'

"Mr Pandey got so bold as to send me a lewd video over the official Gmail chat, in which the words were 'aapnu jeans dheeli karo,'" read the FIR.

What ScoopWhoop did after she complained?

Even when the victim informed another co-founder from ScoopWhoop, Sriparna Tikekar, she did not take any action against Pandey.

Despite her taking up the matter to the co-founders several times, no action was taken against Pandey. Instead, she was publicly humiliated and was forced to work in close proximity with Pandey. Moreover, when she refused to do so, she was "reprimanded and humiliated."

Reportedly, Pandey used to come drunk to office and even touch the complainant. She decided to resign when matters got out of hand.

The FIR reported one of the many sexual harassment incidents that the victim faced. "Mr Pandey approached me after the meeting, between 8-9:30 pm, when I was alone at my work desk and asked me to be less 'aggressive' in my dealings with other people and learn to 'pour some sugar on it.' After that, he got up, kissed my forehead and walked away," said the FIR.

Earlier, filmmaker Vikas Bahl was levelled with sexual harassment charges by a female employee of Phantom Films. The company asked the Queen director to formally step down from his position. Bahl later denied the charges.