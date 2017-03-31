Tata Motors seems to be having a busy run in 2017. After launching the TAMO sub-brand and a long-term partnership with Volkswagen Group and Skoda, the Mumbai-based automaker is now planning to roll out performance spec cars under a new umbrella.

JT Special Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. is a 50:50 joint venture with Jayem Automotives for development of special performance vehicles based on the new Tata products. As part of the deal, JT Special Vehicles will develop performance vehicles in a phased manner at a dedicated line currently being explored at Coimbatore. The hub is expected to take care of the design, precision machining, assembly and testing facilities under one roof. Tata Motors says this facility will aim to deliver the next level of personalisation and enhanced performance.

Jayem Automotives and J. Anand, the managing director of the firm, is a familiar face in India's motorsport arena. Anand is a former racing driver from Coimbatore who was active during the 1980s and '90s. The well-known race car constructor is also the head of tuning and operations of Team MRF.

Tata Motors was earlier associated with Jayem Automotives for development of the Bolt Sport concept unveiled at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. J Anand and team developed 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol Revotron engine of the Bolt to belt out 110bhp and 170Nm of torque.

"We are excited about our joint venture with Tata Motors and to be a part of their transformation journey. We aim to bring world class performance products to market in a short time, and to fulfil expectations of passionate customers in the niche segment of sportier cars," said Anand.

The introduction of JT Special Vehicles comes a month after Tata Motors set up another sub-brand named TAMO. Tata Motors describes TAMO as an incubating centre of innovation towards new technologies, business models and partnerships in order to define future mobility solutions.