After releasing the Android Nougat update to AT&T carrier-based Galaxy S7 and S7 edge models, Samsung has now rolled out the latest software to Sprint subscribers.

As of now, the official Android Nougat update is being released to select people who participated in Sprint's beta testing program. It is available via FOTA (Firmware Over-The-Air), Android Central reported citing the mail received from Galaxy Beta Program admin. Samsung is expected to extend the roll-out process to all users in the United States by the end of this month.

How to install Android update on Sprint Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Other Samsung phones, which are expected to receive Android Nougat include Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S7 Batman edition, Galaxy S7 Olympic edition, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy S6 Ironman edition, Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A8 (2016), Galaxy A9 (2016), Galaxy A9 Pro (2016), Galaxy J5 (2016) and Galaxy J7 (2016).

For those unaware, Samsung has incorporated its own custom features with Google's Android Nougat software. The Galaxy S7 series owners will be getting the latest device security updates to improve notifications on display, card dynamic adjustment of display size, revamped calendar app, new font option for titles so that it can be displayed in dominant upper case characters, option to use owner's image for the display, and newer clock styles.

Another add on, Performance Mode, lets users optimise their smartphones with four available modes -- Optimised mode (extends battery), Game mode (provides useful functions such as Game Launcher and Game Tools), Entertainment mode (enhances sound and image quality) and High Performance mode (enables the highest quality display settings possible).

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung products, Android Nougat release schedules.

