After Sunny Leone's Mastizaade failed to impress the audience, director Milap Zaveri has stepped back from making any adult films. Milap, who claimed that he had no work after Mastizaade, has made a comeback with a short film Raakh.

"I have decided that I won't do an adult comedy ever again. Even if someone offered me a huge amount of money. I have saturated myself with that genre," Milap told DNA. He further said that he will not lose the opportunity to make thriller movies as he has been appreciated for Raakh. He feels that he has proved that he can do well even when it comes to films of another genre. He has, in fact, gotten the first award nomination for the film in the short film category.

The short dark film stars Vir Das, Richa Chadha and Shaad Randhawa in pivotal roles."The respect that Raakh has given me, I wouldn't squander. I don't mind doing clean comedies or romance, but my priority is to make a thriller and I am working that. I am open to writing for films, television and web series but no more adult comedies," Milap said.

The director-producer is now reportedly doing a film with Nikhil Advani. "Yes I am writing a thriller for Nikhil. I approached him with a story. He was my producer for my first film Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai and I have shared a great association with him. He said he would back my script and produce it," Milap confirmed the news.

Milap is a good writer, who has written many successful movies like Shootout At Wadala, Ek Villian, Main Tera Hero, Heyy Babyy, Musafir, Naksha and Lucky: No Time for Love. But last year, his career graph went down. Mastizaade, the film he directed, and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, the film he wrote, didn't do well at the box office.

However, his short film Raakh has impressed the audience. Watch the video here: